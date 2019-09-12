James Cameron has hopes surging high for ‘Avatar 2’ after ‘Avengers: Endgame’

After Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ toppled the previously highest grossing film ‘Avatar’, director of the latter, James Cameron has his hopes high about ‘Avatar 2.’

The acclaimed director after having his record-shattering hits ‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ getting tipped over by the superhero thriller, is now planning to put ‘Avatar 2’ and even ‘Avatar 3’ on the cards.

Speaking to Deadline, the director said: “It gives me a lot of hope. Avengers: Endgame is demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theaters.”

“The thing that scared me most about making Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 was that the market might have shifted so much that it simply was no longer possible to get people that excited about going and sitting in a dark room with a bunch of strangers to watch something,” he added.

“Will Avatar 2 and 3 be able to create that kind of success in the zeitgeist? Who knows. We’re trying. Maybe we do, maybe we don’t, but the point is, it’s still possible. I’m happy to see it, as opposed to an alternate scenario where, with the rapid availability (of) custom-designed experience(s) that everybody can create for themselves with streaming services and all the different platforms, that might not have existed anymore,” he said further.

‘Avatar’ had released when 3D technology was in its initial launch phases back in 2009 and as per reports, the second instalment will be making its way to theaters on December 17, 2021 while the third is slated for release on December 22, 2023.