close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 12, 2019

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 12, 2019

The Huawei Y9 2019 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Huawei Y9 2019 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 31,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y9 2019.

Huawei Y9 2019 FeaturesHuawei Y9 2019 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor which unlocks in 0.3 seconds
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Huawei Y9 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y9 2019 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other