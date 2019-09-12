Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Huawei Y9 2019 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Huawei Y9 2019 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 31,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y9 2019.
|Huawei Y9 2019 Features
|Huawei Y9 2019 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor which unlocks in 0.3 seconds
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Huawei Y9 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y9 2019 in Pakistan.
