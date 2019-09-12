Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei Y9 2019 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Huawei Y9 2019 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 31,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y9 2019.

Huawei Y9 2019 Features Huawei Y9 2019 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Design

Slim Design

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor which unlocks in 0.3 seconds

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Huawei Y9 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y9 2019 in Pakistan.