close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2019

IHC issues notices to ECP, law ministry on application seeking Fawad's disqualification

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 12, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Law Ministry on an application seeking disqualification of Fawad Chaudhry.

The hearing on the application   was conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The applicant's lawyer said Chaudhry is no longer Sadiq And Ameen since he failed to declare his lands in Jhelum, requesting the court to disqualify  the fire brand politician.

The petition stated that Fawad had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It pleaded with the court to disqualify the minister under Article 62 (1) (f) from holding public office as he had not disclosed documents containing his proprietary information.

It requested the court to order lodging of a criminal case against him and withdrawal of all privileges granted to him as a minister.

Besides Fawad, the ECP, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others have been made parties in the petition.



Latest News

More From Pakistan