IHC issues notices to ECP, law ministry on application seeking Fawad's disqualification

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Law Ministry on an application seeking disqualification of Fawad Chaudhry.

The hearing on the application was conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The applicant's lawyer said Chaudhry is no longer Sadiq And Ameen since he failed to declare his lands in Jhelum, requesting the court to disqualify the fire brand politician.



The petition stated that Fawad had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It pleaded with the court to disqualify the minister under Article 62 (1) (f) from holding public office as he had not disclosed documents containing his proprietary information.

It requested the court to order lodging of a criminal case against him and withdrawal of all privileges granted to him as a minister.

Besides Fawad, the ECP, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others have been made parties in the petition.







