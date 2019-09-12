Oppo A9 price in Pakistan, Oppo A9 Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo A9 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo A9 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 39,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A9.

Oppo A9 Features Oppo A9 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.53 inches (16.59 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

4020 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Oppo A9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A9 in Pakistan.