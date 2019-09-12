Oppo A9 price in Pakistan, Oppo A9 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Oppo A9 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo A9 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 39,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A9.
|Oppo A9 Features
|Oppo A9 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.53 inches (16.59 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4020 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo A9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A9 in Pakistan.
The Oppo A9 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo A9 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 39,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A9.
|Oppo A9 Features
|Oppo A9 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.53 inches (16.59 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4020 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo A9 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A9 in Pakistan.