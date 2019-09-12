Two US lawmakers call for end of communication blackout in Occupied Kashmir

Expressing concerns over human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, two US lawmakers have urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to convince India to end the communication blockade in the Muslim majority region.

Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-American Congresswoman and James P McGovern conveyed their concerns to Pompeo through a letter calling for the human rights observers and international media to be allowed into Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"We urge you to work across the Administration to press the Indian Government to immediately end its communications blackout of Kashmir, expedite the process of reviewing and releasing individuals 'preventatively' detained, ensure hospitals have access to life-saving medicines and protect the rights of the Kashmiri people to freedom of assembly and worship," the letter states.

The lawmakers said they have significant concerns over the crisis in Occupied Kashmir.

"In particular, we are concerned about credible reports from journalists and advocates on the ground that the Indian government has detained thousands of people with no recourse," they said.

"We also urged the Indian Government at its highest levels to make it clear that religious tolerance - long a principle of Indian history and democracy - must be upheld," the letter read.

Ms Jayapal also shared the letter on Twitter with a caption that reads: "I continue to be deeply concerned about credible reports of a humanitarian crisis in Jammu & Kashmir. Even in complex situations, we look to strong democratic allies like India to uphold basic human rights and due process."





