Oppo A5 price in Pakistan, Oppo A5 Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo A5 was launched in Pakistan in July 2018. The Oppo A5 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5.
|Oppo A5 Features
|Oppo A5 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4230 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo A5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5 in Pakistan.
