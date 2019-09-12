close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 12, 2019

Oppo A5 price in Pakistan, Oppo A5 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 12, 2019

The Oppo A5 was launched in Pakistan in July 2018. The Oppo A5 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5.

Oppo A5 FeaturesOppo A5 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4230 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Oppo A5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other