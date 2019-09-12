Oppo A5 price in Pakistan, Oppo A5 Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo A5 was launched in Pakistan in July 2018. The Oppo A5 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5.

Oppo A5 Features Oppo A5 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4230 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Oppo A5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5 in Pakistan.