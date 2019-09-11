Russo brothers to return to MCU on one condition

Avengers: Endgame directors may be done with the Marvel universe (for now), but they’ve revealed what it would take for them to come back.

The pair directed several outings in the MCU, culminating in this year’s Avengers blockbuster, and admitted that they could be enticed back by the ‘X-Men’ or ‘Fantastic Four’.

That’s certainly a possibility now in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger, and the Russos explained that the 'X-Men' were a big part of their growing up.

"I grew on up [John] Byrne's X-Men run. Ben Grimm was a favorite character growing up, the Thing. And 'Fantastic Four' is now in the Marvel fold. There's a lot," Joe told SYFYWire.

"Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there's a lot of things that could attract us."

Joe added that if they were to return, it would be for a multi-movie arc on the scale of ‘Avengers’ rather than something smaller-scale.

"I think after you go on the journey that we went on – because there is a comprehensive narrative, an overarching story from Winter Soldier all the way to the end of Endgame that involves Tony and Cap, through Civil War, through Infinity War – I think that scale of ambition in storytelling is a bug that's biting us," he continued.

"And we're compelled to tell more stories on that scale, with that sort of years-long ambition to them."

The Russos have previously said they would be interested in returning to the MCU for something related to 'Fantastic Four' and 'X-Men'.