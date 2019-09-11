Diljeet Dosanjh postpones concert after facing flak on being invited by a Pakistani

Indian singer Diljeet Dosanjh announced on Wednesday his decision to postpone his show in Houston where he was invited by a Pakistani, and subsequently landed in contention.

Turning to Twitter, the Punjabi artist expressed his love for the country while complying to the demands issued earlier by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) by delaying his show on September 21.

“I have just Become Aware of a Letter issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to me by an Article Published in the Mumbai Mirror Today, I was Not Aware of Any Such intimation by the Federation Before Today,” he said on Twitter.

“I would like to state that my Contract is only with “Shri Balaji Entertainment”. My Dealings and Agreement is with them only and nobody else that is mentioned in the article or Federation Letter,” he went on to say.

“However in lieu of the letter by the FWICE I have decided to postpone my Houston show at this time. I Love my Country And will Always Stand for the Greater interest of the Nation INDIA Always,” he added.

Earlier, the Indian artist was asked to perform in Houston by Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqi for which he faced ample flak and was asked by FWICE to cancel the concert while also urging Ministry of External Affairs to ‘cancel the visa of the singer and actor.’