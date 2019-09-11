Oppo A5 2020 price in Pakistan, Oppo A5 2020 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Oppo A5 2020 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo A5 2020 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 34,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5 2020.
|Oppo A5 2020 Features
|Oppo A5 2020 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.1
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|5000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo A5 2020 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5 2020 in Pakistan.
