Tue Sep 10, 2019
Bollywood

September 11, 2019

Fire guts set of Sara Ali Khan Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No 1'

A fire break out on the sets of "Coolie No 1" , a movie featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to the local media, the incident took place at 1:00 at Filmistan Studio in Goregaun, Mumbai with over a dozen staff member on the set.

The police and fire workers were dispatched to the studio who extinguish the fire. 

While  there was no report of any casualties, fire is said to have gutted a major portion of the set. 

Cause of the fire remains unknown. 

