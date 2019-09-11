Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone XS Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Apple iPhone XS was launched in Pakistan in Sep 2018. The Apple iPhone XS retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 174,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone XS.
|Apple iPhone XS Features
|Apple iPhone XS Specifications
|Operating System
|iOS v12.0
|Display
|5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Oleophobic coating Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
Mineral Glass Back
Waterproof, IP68
|Performance
|Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Cameras
7 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2658 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Apple iPhone XS price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone XS in Pakistan.
