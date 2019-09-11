Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone XS Mobile prices and specifications

The Apple iPhone XS was launched in Pakistan in Sep 2018. The Apple iPhone XS retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 174,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone XS.

Apple iPhone XS Features Apple iPhone XS Specifications

Operating System

iOS v12.0

Display

5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Oleophobic coating Protection

Design

Slim Design

Mineral Glass Back

Waterproof, IP68

Performance

Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Cameras

7 MP Front Camera

Battery

2658 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

No Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Apple iPhone XS price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone XS in Pakistan.