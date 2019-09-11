close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone XS Mobile prices and specifications

The Apple iPhone XS was launched in Pakistan in Sep 2018. The Apple iPhone XS retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 174,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone XS.

Apple iPhone XS FeaturesApple iPhone XS Specifications
Operating System
iOS v12.0
Display
5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Oleophobic coating Protection
Design
Slim Design
Mineral Glass Back
Waterproof, IP68
Performance
Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera
12 + 12 MP Dual Rear Cameras
7 MP Front Camera
Battery
2658 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Apple iPhone XS price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone XS in Pakistan.

