Kylie Jenner donates whopping $750,000 to a women's empowerment group

Social media star Kylie Jenner is using her celebrity status to reach out to support groups for causes that are close to her heart.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur has given away a whopping $750,000 to an 'amazing' women empowerment group, something she announced on the first episode of the 17th season of Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Making her first television appearance after the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie surprised a women's empowerment group called 'Nest of Love' with a total of $750,000.

Kylie and her mom Kris Jenner were inspired by the group's exemplary work under founder Samantha Gil and two of its main members, Briana Grumet and Daniela Villa.



Kylie gifted the organization with $150,000 and $100,000 for Samantha, as well as a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday collection for each member of the female group.

"We are giving you each $50,000," Kylie shared with the organization's members. "Each one of you.. Each of you for the amazing things you guys do."

She added, "You guys are so amazing."