close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 9, 2019

Oppo A9 2020 price in Pakistan, Oppo A9 2020 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 09, 2019

The Oppo A9 2020 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo A9 2020 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 45,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A9 2020.

Oppo A9 2020 FeaturesOppo A9 2020 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
5000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Oppo A9 2020 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A9 2020 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other