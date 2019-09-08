CCTV Video of Amir Masih lends credence to torture claims

LAHORE: A CCTV footage has lent credence to claims that Amir Masih was subjected to torture by the Lahore police officials.



According to the family of the deceased, Masih, a gardener by profession, had appeared before North Cantt police last week to prove his innocence against the charges of theft levelled against him by his employer, but the police detained him and subjected him to severe torture which claimed his life.

Police had reportedly shifted him to a private hospital four days later for multiple injuries inflicted on him.

The video purports to show policeman and Amir Masih in front of the hospital where he was brought on a motorcycle.

The footage shows policemen in plainclothes kicking the victim as he falls to the ground before being dragged into the medical facility.

According to the video timestamp, an hour later the victim is seen on wheel-chair outside the hospital entrance and being taken away in a car.

The postmortem report also confirmed torture on Amir's hands, back and arms. His ribs were also broken, the report stated.



On September 4, the police registered a case against six police officials over the death of a suspect in police custody.

Inchrge Investigation Nasir Baig, T/ASI Zeeshan and four constables were nominated in the FIR registered against them under sections 302, 342 and 34 PPC.