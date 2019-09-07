Kendall Jenner ran away after seeing Brad Pitt at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Fashion icon Kendall Jenner may appear to be a fearless diva lacking no confidence but there is a certain someone in Hollywood who turned the model into a nervous wreck –Brad Pitt.

The fashionista appearing at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' revealed that she was left star struck by Brad Pitt at her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Services where the actor had made a surprise appearance.

"He did [attend]. He was there," she said adding, "I think he’s been a couple times but that was the first time he was there when I was there. And I literally left early. I like couldn’t even—I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it was so good, and he just gets better with age. So I was like, 'I’ve gotta go.' No, [I didn’t want to meet him] because isn’t there a saying?”



“Don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know. I just love him so much. I’m like, I’m just going to leave it at that and leave. I get nervous," she added.