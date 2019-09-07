Kendall Jenner ran away after seeing Brad Pitt at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fashion icon Kendall Jenner may appear to be a fearless diva lacking no confidence but there is a certain someone in Hollywood who turned the model into a nervous wreck –Brad Pitt.
The fashionista appearing at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' revealed that she was left star struck by Brad Pitt at her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Services where the actor had made a surprise appearance.
"He did [attend]. He was there," she said adding, "I think he’s been a couple times but that was the first time he was there when I was there. And I literally left early. I like couldn’t even—I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it was so good, and he just gets better with age. So I was like, 'I’ve gotta go.' No, [I didn’t want to meet him] because isn’t there a saying?”
“Don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know. I just love him so much. I’m like, I’m just going to leave it at that and leave. I get nervous," she added.
Fashion icon Kendall Jenner may appear to be a fearless diva lacking no confidence but there is a certain someone in Hollywood who turned the model into a nervous wreck –Brad Pitt.
The fashionista appearing at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' revealed that she was left star struck by Brad Pitt at her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Services where the actor had made a surprise appearance.
"He did [attend]. He was there," she said adding, "I think he’s been a couple times but that was the first time he was there when I was there. And I literally left early. I like couldn’t even—I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it was so good, and he just gets better with age. So I was like, 'I’ve gotta go.' No, [I didn’t want to meet him] because isn’t there a saying?”
“Don’t ever meet your superhero or whatever? I don’t know. I just love him so much. I’m like, I’m just going to leave it at that and leave. I get nervous," she added.