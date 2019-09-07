Lahore's Cafe Aylanto sealed for selling alcohol to customers

Lahore's Cafe Aylanto was sealed for serving alcohol, following a police raid at the restaurant premises on Saturday.



According to sources, numerous bottles of alcohol were recovered from the restaurant after which it has been charged with illegally serving alcohol.

The eatery located at MM Alam Road in Lahore's Gulberg area has been sealed consequently.

The raid was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha along with the Excise and Taxation Department.



As many as thirteen people have been arrested after the raid.

In 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar had said strict laws should be enforced to ban sale of alcohol in the country.