Pakistan turns down Indian president request to use airspace

Pakistan has denied access to its airspace for all Indian operation rejecting president Ram Nath Kovind's request, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Geo News Saturday.



The request put forth by President Kovind seeking usage of Pakistani airspace was turned down in light of the current scenario in Indian occupied Kashmir, FM Qureshi said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given his approval for the decision.

"India has laid a barbaric siege in Kashmir since the last 34 days which Pakistan has condemned in a civil manner," said Qureshi.

"Owing to the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, we have reached a decision pertaining to a complete closure of our airspace for all Indian operation," the foreign minister added.