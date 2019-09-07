close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2019

Pakistan turns down Indian president request to use airspace

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

Pakistan has denied access to its airspace for all Indian operation rejecting president Ram Nath Kovind's request, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Geo News Saturday. 

The request put forth by President  Kovind seeking usage of Pakistani airspace was turned down in light of the current scenario in Indian occupied Kashmir, FM Qureshi said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also given his approval for the decision.

"India has laid a barbaric siege in Kashmir since the last 34 days which Pakistan has condemned in a civil manner," said Qureshi.

"Owing to the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, we have reached a decision pertaining to a complete closure of our airspace for all Indian operation," the foreign minister added. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan