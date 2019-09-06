Condolence messages pour in for Abdul Qadir

LAHORE: On the sudden death of former cricket star Abdul Qadir here on Friday night, various former and present players, PCB officials, experts and fans condoled his death.

Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Moin Khan, Rashid Latif and Misbah-ul-Haq, and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar led the condolence messages, saying Qadir´s death was "a great loss of Pakistan cricket".

"We have lost a great man who was an institution in himself," said Wasim who played alongside Qadir in the 1980s.

In his tweet, he said: "... A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten."



Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said in his tweet:"... The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin."



Pakistan Cricket Board issued an official statement on Twitter, saying that:"PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offerred its deepest condolences to his family and friends."





