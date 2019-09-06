Kylie Rae Harris, Texan country singer, dies in car accident

Kylie Rae Harris, a budding country singer from Texas, passed away Wednesday after becoming a victim of a gruesome car crash in New Mexico, Alex Torrez, CEO of her management company told media outlets.



Harris was 30.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night," a statement provided to CNN from Torrez read. "We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time."

Harris had released a self-titled EP in March and was recently in New Mexico to perform at Michael Hearne's Big Barn dance Music Festival.

She was supposed to perform next on Saturday in Texas.

"Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music," the statement added. "The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."