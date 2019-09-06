Samsung Galaxy Fold price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy Fold Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy Fold expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 299,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
|Samsung Galaxy Fold Features
|Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|7.3 inches (18.54 cm) display
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa core Processor
12 GB RAM
512 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras
10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|4380 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 3G
|Special Features
|Side Fingerprint Sensor
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy Fold price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in Pakistan.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy Fold expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 299,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
|Samsung Galaxy Fold Features
|Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|7.3 inches (18.54 cm) display
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa core Processor
12 GB RAM
512 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras
10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|4380 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 3G
|Special Features
|Side Fingerprint Sensor
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy Fold price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in Pakistan.