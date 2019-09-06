Samsung Galaxy Fold price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy Fold Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy Fold expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 299,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

7.3 inches (18.54 cm) display

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa core Processor

12 GB RAM

512 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras

10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras

Battery

4380 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 3G

Special Features

Side Fingerprint Sensor

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy Fold price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in Pakistan.