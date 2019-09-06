Samsung Galaxy Fold price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy Fold Mobile prices and specifications

close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
September 6, 2019

Fri, Sep 06, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy Fold expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 299,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold  FeaturesSamsung Galaxy Fold  Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
7.3 inches (18.54 cm) display
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa core Processor
12 GB RAM
512 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera
12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras
10 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
Battery
4380 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 3G
Special Features
Side Fingerprint Sensor
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy Fold price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold in Pakistan.

