Condolences pour in for Abid Ali: Celebs recall his contributions to showbiz industry

KARACHI: Pakistani celebrities and people from all walks of life have offered their condolences on the sad demise of the veteran actor Abid Ali.



The legendary actor, suffering from liver disease, breathed his last at the age of 67 at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday.

Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, Ayesha Omar and other Pakistani showbiz personalities expressed their condolences as the news of his death strated to spread las night (Thursday).



The dashing actress Saba Qamar took to Instagram to express her condolence and wrote a heartfelt note to share her experience with the legend: "Today our industry lost a gem. Words can surely not express the loss of Abid Ali Sir. Working with him in Bunty I love you was an unforgettable experience. He always brought so much light to everyone around him. Such a legend. You’ll be missed Sir #AbidAli #RestInPeaceAbidSir "





Another dynamic actress Maya Ali also condoled his death and recalled the moments she worked with the multi-talented actor. She wrote:"Huge loss to our industry today. Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Sir Abid Ali. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him in Diyar e Dil and will cherish that experience forever. Truly we have lost a legend today, someone who can never be replaced. May ALLAH bless him the highest rank in Jannah and give his family the strength to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen. Gone but never forgotten...".

In her condolence massage, TV artist Ayesha Omar said: " RIP great legend. Eternally grateful for all your contributions to the industry and to the country.... and for everything I learnt from you, in your gentle, majestic presence... you will be missed dearly. #rip #abidali #pakistaniactor #greatlegends.







Renowned actor and director Humayun Saeed appeared to be saddened on the sad news and penned his grief on social media:‪ "Deeply saddened to hear about Abid Ali sahab’s death. A legendary actor and a man with a heart of gold. May Allah bless him with jannat and give his family, fans and our industry the strength to bear this tremendous loss. We will miss you sir and your work will never be forgotten."

Praying for the departed soul, Ali Zafar said: "He was a class apart as an actor. Always so humble and ever smiling. R.I.P Abid Ali Sahab."

Armeena Khan, Sana Javed, Fahad Mustafa, Osma Khalid ,among others, also expressed condolences.







