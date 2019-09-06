DG ISPR says great nations always remember their martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday said the great nations always remember their martyrs.



“Great nations always remember their martyrs…I request all Pakistanis reach out to families sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” the DG ISPR said while talking to a private news channel on Thursday.

Paying tribute to the country’s martyrs, he said: "It is not only the army that has sacrificed in the war on terror… more civilians have been killed than army personnel."

He said more than 81,000 security personnel had rendered supreme sacrifices for defence of the country.



Pakistan Army had been standing with Kashmiris for the last 72 years and would support them till they achieved their right to self-determination, he added.

He said unfortunately, the world had not focused to resolve the Kashmir issue in the past.



Ghafoor said the Kashmir issue had become an international issue following Indian government’s atrocities in the occupied valley.

The DG ISPR said the incumbent government was active on diplomatic fronts to beat Indian moves on Occupied Kashmir.

