Boxer Amir Khan’s feud with parents continues

LONDON: British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and his parents are not on talking terms and their family feud has increased after Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom refused to let in Khan’s mother to celebrate with them the announcement of their third child.

The family is still at war - with his mother apparently left in "floods of tears" after she was left ringing his doorbell when she went round following news he was expecting another baby, several newspapers here reported.

After Khan and his wife Faryal announced they were expecting their third child on social media in an elaborate reveal, Khan’s mother Falak went to see him, overjoyed at the announcement but she was left ringing his doorbell and was unable to see him.

Amir Khan has been embroiled in a bitter public spat with his dad Shah and mum since 2016 after Faryal accused them of bullying her.

The former light-welterweight world champion boxer, 32, claimed the feud is in the past, stating last week: "I speak to them all the time - everything is cool between them. I'm in a sport where one punch can change your life, and I thought, 'be nice to everyone'."

But the British media said that their relation was at an all-time low, as a family source said: "Amir is banned from talking to his parents by Faryal and her mother, who also ensures that he doesn’t mix with them.

"The fight took an ugly turn when Amir and Faryal announced that they were expecting their third child. Amir's parents were joyous at the news but only found out via the media. In Islamic tradition, the children are supposed to share good news with their parents first, and Amir’s parents were disappointed they chose to announce it publicly. Falak was overjoyed and rang Amir, who was at home. He confirmed the news, and despite the bad blood she darted around to see him. But she was unable to see him. After an hour, she returned home in tears, crying and sobbing since. Every aspect of his life is controlled by his wife and mother-in-law, who have banned him from talking to his own parents.”

A spokesman of Khan said that the family was not at home and that’s why the door was not opened but a family source said that Khan and his wife were in fact at home and watched on the CCTV that Falak was standing outside but they didn’t open the door.

The bitter family row erupted three years ago when Faryal accused Khan's family of violence and bullying and in response they branded her "evil" and a bad mother.

They also said US-born Faryal was controlling and claimed she was trying to break the family apart after she posted what appeared to be a “naked” selfie on her Instagram.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony six years ago and now have five-year-old Lamisah and one-year-old Alayna together.