Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y15 Mobile prices and specifications

Thu, Sep 05, 2019

The Vivo Y15 was launched in Pakistan in May 2019. The Vivo Y15 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y15.

Vivo Y15 FeaturesVivo Y15 Specifications
Operating System 
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.35 inches (16.13 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance 
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera 
13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery 
5000 mAh battery
Connectivity 
Dual SIM with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features 
Rear Fingerprint Sensor 
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Vivo Y15 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y15 in Pakistan.

