Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y15 Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo Y15 was launched in Pakistan in May 2019. The Vivo Y15 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y15.

Vivo Y15 Features Vivo Y15 Specifications Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.35 inches (16.13 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 8 + 2 MP Triple Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Vivo Y15 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y15 in Pakistan.