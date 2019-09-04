Victoria Beckham slammed for promoting ‘ultra-thin’ body image in new campaign

Global fashion icon Victoria Beckham is undeniably one of the most sought-after designers all around. However, the one thing where she manages to spark outrage amongst social media users –promoting a certain type of body image.

The acclaimed designer recently shared a series of photographs of a model in a chain-print dress which had previously also been worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

However, it didn’t take long for the backlash to flow in as the model donning the dress was soon pointed out to be ‘ill-looking’ and ‘too skinny’ by social media users who also observed that the designer is known to have promoted extremely thin body physiques through her clothing line.

“Jesus yr models are getting skinnier and skinnier what are you teaching your daughter and other young girls. This is so wrong Victoria,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added: “I love your designs but sad you promote this body image.”

The former member of Spice Girls had faced a similar backlash in 2018 as well when she hired an ultra-thin model Giedre Dukauskaite for an eyewear campaign that led to people accusing her of promoting eating disorders.