Deepika Padukone has eyes set on Victoria Beckham’s dress in her latest Instagram post

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who is known far and wide for her impeccable taste in fashion is now seeking style inspiration from global icon Victoria Beckham.

The former Spice Girls singer turned to Instagram earlier sharing photos of herself rocking a dress in black and white which left the B-Town starlet star struck.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor dropping a comment saying: “I want this dress!!!in both the colors you wore them in!!!”

The picture of the designer and singer shows her striking a pose with Elton John on a yatch with the caption: “We love [email protected] @davidfurnish x Kisses from the sunshine xxxx.”





The actor who is presently touring UK along with Ranveer Singh has two films in the pipeline for the following year –‘Chhapaak’ as well as ‘83’ where she plays the on-screen wife of her real-life husband.