Viral video confirms torture on ATM thief

A shocking video of torture on the viral ATM thief has surfaced on the internet showing Punjab Police officials brutally beating the suspect in custody.



The suspect, who was identified as Salahuddin, was arrested last week in Rahim Yar Khan after his video went viral on social media in which he was seen stealing cards from ATM and sticking his tongue out at the CCTV camera.

He had died in mysterious circumstances in police custody on Sunday.

He was reportedly suffering from a health condition and was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The latest video and pictures that emerged on the internet confirmed inhuman treatment meted out to him by the police officers.

In the 22-second video Salahuddin seemed to be in extreme pain during the interrogation. Tying his hands behind, a police official asked him to stick his tongue out, tell his father’s name and from where he belongs to.

Barrister Hasaan Niazi, who shared the pictures of torture on social media, sought independent inquiry into the incident. “Face, leg, ribs, back etc - seems like iron rod was used to finish of this mentally challenged boy. How evil can these police officers get. You need to be animal to torture the private parts of anyone,” he tweeted.

This abuse of power has angered the public who called upon the authorities to conduct an impartial probe into the matter.