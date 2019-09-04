close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
September 4, 2019

Huawei Mate 10 Lite price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 10 Lite Mobile prices and specifications

Wed, Sep 04, 2019

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 34,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 10 Lite.

Huawei Mate 10 Lite FeaturesHuawei Mate 10 Lite Specifications
Operating System
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Display 
5.9 inches (14.99 cm) bezel-less display
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
13 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
Battery 
3340 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid)
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor 
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite in Pakistan.

