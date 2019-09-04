Huawei Mate 10 Lite price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 10 Lite Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 34,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 10 Lite.

Huawei Mate 10 Lite Features Huawei Mate 10 Lite Specifications

Operating System

Android v7.0 (Nougat)

Display

5.9 inches (14.99 cm) bezel-less display

Performance

HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

13 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras

Battery

3340 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid)

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Huawei Mate 10 Lite price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite in Pakistan.