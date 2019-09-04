Huawei Mate 10 Lite price in Pakistan, Huawei Mate 10 Lite Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is coming soon in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 34,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Mate 10 Lite.
|Huawei Mate 10 Lite Features
|Huawei Mate 10 Lite Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v7.0 (Nougat)
|Display
|5.9 inches (14.99 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
13 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|3340 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid)
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Huawei Mate 10 Lite price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite in Pakistan.
