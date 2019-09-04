close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
September 4, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A90 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A90 Mobile prices and specifications

Wed, Sep 04, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A90 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 109,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A90.

Samsung Galaxy A90 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A90 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery
4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A90 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A90 in Pakistan.

