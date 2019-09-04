Samsung Galaxy A90 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A90 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A90 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 109,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A90.

Samsung Galaxy A90 Features Samsung Galaxy A90 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa core Processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Battery

4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy A90 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A90 in Pakistan.