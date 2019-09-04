Samsung Galaxy A90 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A90 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A90 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A90 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 109,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A90.
|Samsung Galaxy A90 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A90 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A90 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A90 in Pakistan.
