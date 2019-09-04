Iman Ali wants action against bloggers for spreading fake news about Abid Ali

Iman Ali has rejected the reports circulating on social media regarding the death of legendary TV actor Abid Ali, a day after her father was hospitalized in a critical condition.

The actor used her Instagram account to condemn the "social media magnets" and websites that published the fake news of her father's death.

She has called for such bloggers to be brought to justice.

"I would like to thank all those who sent their prayers for my father. He is alive and all our our family are praying for his recovery.

The social media magnates whose drive is to post unverified news of such grave matter is utterly disgusting. Our family has been through turmoil all in the name of breaking news.

I hope such bloggers are brought to justice in public eye. The power of written word is very strong and should be treated with respect."

Iman Ali, who is also a TV and film star, has said the trend of posting unverified news of such grave matter is utterly disgusting and disturbing.



