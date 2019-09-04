Lata Mangeshkar on Ranu Mandol: 'Imitation not a permanent companion for success'

MUMBAI: The veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took a dig at Ranu Mandol, who rose to fame after her video of singing “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” at the Ranaghat railway station went viral.

Sharing her two cents on the viral sensation, Lata said: “I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success."





The 89-year-old legendary singer had a piece of advice for all budding singers, saying: "By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s, or Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last."



Lata said "If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate".

The 58-year-old singer, who shot to fame after her melodious rendition of “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai," recently recorded a song with Music composer Himesh Reshamiya who took notice of her talent and offered her a chance to sing in his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

