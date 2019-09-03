Kristen Stewart was asked to ‘tone down’ sexuality to bag a Marvel film

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart has built herself a strong name in the industry with her star power and sheer talent; However, in a startling detail, it may have been revealed that the actor had her fair share of troubles while her bisexuality added to her struggles of landing in big projects.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the 29-year-old ‘Twilight’ star revealed that she was asked to tone down her sexuality to grab a movie with Marvel Studios.

"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.' I don’t want to work with people like that,” she said.

The actor has been gradually making public her sexual orientation after her split with ‘Twilight’ costar Robert Pattinson in 2013.

Presently, the diva has been making headlines over her alleged romance with Dylar Meyer shortly after she parted ways with Victoria Secret’s model Stella Maxwell.