Forever 21 sued for $10mn by Ariana Grande for lookalike ad campaign

Leading American fashion retail brand Forever 21 has landed in the bad books of one of the most influential voices around the globe –Ariana Grande.

The pop sensation is suing the fashion label for at least $10 million in damages, for going on with an Ariana-ad campaign despite her refusal to be part of it.

According to the ‘Thank U, Next’ hit maker, the store was in talks with her in December of 2018 but after her refusal, had roped in a lookalike-model with her style and fashion statement, without using the singer’s actual name.

Reports by TMZ have suggested that the label had publicized as many as 30 images without authorization which led to the singer claiming they had appropriated her album, misleading consumers with a made-up perception of her endorsing the brand.