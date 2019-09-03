Prince Harry addresses private jet controversy: ‘No one is perfect’

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got entwined in the private jet controversy, the latter has finally stepped forth addressing the criticism that came their way.

During an event in Amsterdam on Monday, the Duke of Sussex addressed his recent trip with wife Meghan and son Archie that caused havoc on social media.

“We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” said Harry adding that: “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

The Duke was further asked about whether he took up a private jet when flying to the event to which he said: “I came here by commercial. I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

The royal pair had drawn contention from all around for taking up private jets for their trip to Europe, despite being active campaigners for the environment and climate change.