Samsung Galaxy A20 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A20 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A20 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.



Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Design

Slim Design

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



