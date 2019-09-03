close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 3, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A20 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A20 Mobile prices and specifications

Tue, Sep 03, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A20 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A20 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A20 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A20.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20 in Pakistan.

