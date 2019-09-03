Samsung Galaxy A20 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A20 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A20 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.
|Samsung Galaxy A20 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A20 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A20.
The Samsung Galaxy A20 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20 in Pakistan.
