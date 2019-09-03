close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 3, 2019

Iman Ali asks fans to pray for father's recovery

Tue, Sep 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Renowned TV and film actor  Abid Ali was hospitalized on Monday due to deteriorating health condition.

He  was admitted to Karachi's Liaquat Hospital due to a disease related to liver.

His daughter Iman Ali has requested  fans to pray for his quick recovery. 

Pls pray for papa's health

 Born in Quetta in 1952 , Ali started his acting journey with Pakistan Television. 

He married twice and of both his wives Humera Ali and Rabia Noreen worked on television. 

Abid Ali received the presidential award for his extra ordinary performance.

 He acquired fame by working in "Waris" play written by Amjad Islam Amjad. 

Recently he appeared in  movie" Heer Maan Ja" alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq. 

