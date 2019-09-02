Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalized over severe health condition

Veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali was hospitalized on Monday after a severe health scare.



According to reports, the actor was admitted to Karachi’s Liaquat National Hospital after a deteriorated case of jaundice, which, however, remains unconfirmed.

Soon after the news of the actor facing a medical emergency went rife, many insiders turned to their social media accounts to give love and prayers to the actor for his speedy recovery.

Taking to Instagram, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar sent prayers his way. “On a serious note though I’ve heard Abid Sb is not well. Prayers for you sir!” he shared a selfie with the actor.

Born in Quetta, Ali is the recipient of the prestigious Presidential award - Pride of Performance. He has three daughters, including model/actor Iman Ali and Singer Rahma Ali.

He was recently seen in the film ‘Heer Maan Ja’ alongside Ali Rehman Khan ad Hareem Farooq.

Of late, the iconic actor was occupied with the ongoing drama serials ‘Mera Rab Waris’ and ‘Ramz-e-Ishq’ airing on Geo Entertainment.