Queen Elizabeth's gay cousin says royal family doesn’t ‘communicate well’

The first one to have a same-sex marriage in the British royal family, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, who is also Queen Elizabeth's cousin, revealed that the royals are not too big on communication.

Fifty-six-year-old Ivar revealed to UK’s Tatler that his sexual orientation is not something that becomes a topic of conversation in the royal family as they do not ‘communicate well’.

Speaking to the publication, he said that ever since his coming out in 2016 and divorcing former wife Penny, he hopes things have moved towards betterment and progression.

He further added that it feels ‘quite odd’ sometimes to have a husband –James Coyle, who he married earlier.

His statement has come in light of Prince William earlier stating that it would be ‘absolutely fine’ by him if any of his children have a different sexual orientation.

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” he had added.