Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A71 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A71 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 69,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A71.
|Samsung Galaxy A71 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v10 (Q)
|Display
|6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|48 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4100 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A71 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A71 in Pakistan.
