Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A71 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A71 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 69,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Features Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Operating System

Android v10 (Q)

Display

6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Octa core Processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

48 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Battery

4100 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy A71 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A71 in Pakistan.