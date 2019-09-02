close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 2, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A71 Mobile prices and specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 02, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A71 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 69,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A71 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A71 Specifications
Operating System
Android v10 (Q)
Display
6.7 inches (17.02 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
Performance 
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera 
48 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery 
4100 mAh battery
Connectivity 
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features 
Fingerprint Sensor 
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A71 in Pakistan.

