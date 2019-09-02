Harry Styles all in for a One Direction reunion?

The crowd-favorite and uber talented five British singers who made up the popular ‘One Direction’ before going their separate ways, may have some good news for their die-hard fans.

Harry Styles who kept himself distanced from the rest of the members ever since the boy band fell apart after Zayn Malik’s exit in 2015, is not too gloomy on the possibility of reuniting with his mates once more.

In an interview with Rolling Stones, the 25-year-old ‘Dunkirk’ actor was asked about a possible reunion of the five to which he said: “I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way.”

“If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it,” he added.

He went on to further reveal that despite the rampant disagreements between the members, all five had ‘mutual respect’ for the other.

The singer-turned-actor couldn’t hold himself back from throwing some shade at Zayn Malik and said: "When somebody gets out of a band, they go, ‘That wasn’t me. I was held back.’ But it was me. And I don’t feel like I was held back at all. It was so much fun."

He further said that if he had not enjoyed being in the band he wouldn’t be in it: “It’s not like I was tied to a radiator.”

