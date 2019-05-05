One Direction comeback to happen soon? Louis Tomlinson thinks so

Good news for One Direction fans as Louis Tomlinson dropped some hope for the heartbroken people dejected after the boy band parted ways, saying there are chances of the group getting together for a reunion in the future.

The bomb was dropped during an interview with ODE Entertainment as he stated that a comeback is most definitely going to happen soon adding that the question has been asked by fans numerous times and they might be in for a treat in the future.

“Believe me I’ve heard this question before,” he stated adding that “Yeah, I do think it’ll happen. And I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t. But I think it’s inevitable.”

“But ‘when’ is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like, what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually. And I think that’s vitally important for when we get back. It’s just ‘when’ as far as I’m concerned, but I don’t know the answer to the question ‘when’ yet,” he went on to say.

“We got to a place musically, especially in the last two albums, that we felt really proud of. When we started off as a ‘boy band,’ and where we ended up musically, it was a very different place. I’m really, really proud of those times,” he added.