Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Famed British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik, in an interview with British Vogue, has lifted the curtain off certain secrets regarding his personal life and career.

The Pillow Talk singer admitted to not being in contact with his former One Direction band members as things between them severed even before he exited the group in 2015.

“I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you,” he said in the December issue of the publication. “That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected,” he told the publication.

Zayn further stated that he spent five years as an eminent member of the band but departed without making a single friend. "I have always been a bit like that, though — always a bit of an island. I don't like to confer with too many people."

He added, "We went from theatres, to arenas, to stadiums — there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom,” he said and added, “I guess that kind of progression to any mind – but especially when you're 17, 18 - it kind of affects you a little bit. People take it different ways — especially when there are five different personalities. The relationships had broken apart."

About his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, Zayn said, “Everything is great. She’s super-organised and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.”