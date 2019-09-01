close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
Pakistan

September 1, 2019

Karachi weather update: Heavy rainfall in multiple parts

Sun, Sep 01, 2019

KARACHI: Multiple parts of Karachi on Sunday received moderate to heavy showers.

As per reports, heavy rainfall was received at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, Saddar, I.I Chundrigar Road, Shah Faisal Colony and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas, turning the weather pleasant.

Moerover, after the rainfall, several incidents of motorbikes slipping on the road also came to surface while numerous areas also lost their power supply.

Authorities at K-Electric also issued a caution for citizens to remain safe during the rainy weather whereas Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed municipalities to spring to action.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the spell of heavy monsoon in the country is still present with light to moderate rainfall expected to continue till the next two hours.

Moreover, there is a forecast for Karachi to receive a recurrent spells of rain for the following two days. 

