Tuesday August 19, 2025
National

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar

No casualties, damage to property reported so far

By Web Desk
August 19, 2025
The representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File
The residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar felt tremors on Tuesday with no loss of life or property reported so far.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 