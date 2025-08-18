Judges must report interference within 24 hours: NJPMC

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi chairs a meeting of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 18, 2025. — Supreme Court

The National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC), in a meeting held on Monday, decided that any judge facing external interference in judicial matters must file a formal complaint within 24 hours.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi and attended by chief justices of all high courts along with the Attorney General for Pakistan. The forum also approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to deal with such complaints.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring speedy and effective delivery of justice. It was decided that a complaint of interference would have to be filed within a day, while the dignity of the judge making the complaint would be fully protected. A decision on such a complaint would be reached within 14 days.

To discourage unnecessary commercial litigation, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Justice Shafi Siddiqui. The meeting also set case completion timelines: tenancy and family matters must be disposed of within six months, inheritance and property cases within 12 months, and murder trials within a maximum of two years.

The committee further ruled that in enforced disappearance cases, the detained person must be produced before a court within 24 hours.

The performance of the model criminal trial courts of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and the Peshawar High Court (PHC) was appreciated. The forum also decided to prepare recommendations for the establishment of a District Judiciary Policy Forum and for the welfare of judges.

It was further directed that information and grievance redressal forums be established in all high courts and district courts. The delay in repatriation of judges working in special courts and tribunals would also be resolved, the meeting assured.

According to the communiqué, the next meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee will be held on October 17.