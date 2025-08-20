Sindh CM chides citizens for leaving homes in rains

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses press conference in Karachi following heavy rains on August 20, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday censured Karachi residents for disregarding government directives to remain indoors after the provincial administration declared a public holiday in the wake of torrential rains that paralysed the city.

His statement came after a fresh rain spell hit Karachi today as the metropolis reeled from urban flooding that caused widespread power outages and waterlogging. At least 12 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the metropolis in 24 hours.

The chief minister visited the Nursery nullah to review the post-rain situation in Karachi. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab briefed him on drain cleaning and water disposal measures.

Speaking to the media, CM Murad said that people must act responsibly during heavy rains.

"The government had declared a public holiday so citizens would stay home, yet people still came out," he remarked with concern.

"Is this a public holiday?” the chief minister criticised, pointing towards heavy traffic on the road.

He said that the administration and municipal staff are present on the streets and working to drain the rainwater.

"When it rains, water will accumulate, and once the rain stops, drainage will be expedited," he explained.

He admitted that shortcomings may exist, but stressed that "the government is on the ground and actively working".

"Everyone must have a sense of responsibility too," said CM Murad, adding that if the government is making a decision, then the people should follow it.

He also slammed the media, saying that it did not urge people to stay at their offices and schools until the authorities cleared the roads. Instead, the media outlets were racing to film videos of waterlogged roads instead of conveying the government instructions, said CM Murad.

He noted that Karachi recorded over 200 millimetres of rainfall in just 12 hours yesterday.

He said that roads cannot be designed to drain 100mm of rainwater per hour, especially in a city that on average receives 2-3mm of rain and 30mm in case of heavy downpour.

The chief minister said that 11 out of 14 underpasses of the metropolis were cleared, and authorities were still working to clear the other ones too.

Highlighting the effects of climate change, the chief minister pointed out that recent rains caused significant loss of life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, where 400 people died last week.

The Karachi mayor told Geo News earlier today that while main roads had largely been cleared after the rains, drainage work was still underway in several waterlogged areas.

He acknowledged shortcomings in the drainage system but stressed the need for long-term solutions. "Basic steps are needed to expand drainage capacity, but this requires land and faces resistance from residents, making the task difficult," the mayor said.

"Traffic is moving, but slows down where water remains on the sides of roads. Overall, the situation has improved compared to earlier in the day," he added.

More torrential rains

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating the country, especially the southern parts.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls at times very heavy) is expected in several Sindh districts, including Karachi, from August 19-22, with occasional gaps.

It is also expected in Mithi, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, while at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad.

The PMD added that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, including Karachi.