Karachiites face waterlogging, prolonged power outages after heavy showers

Passengers disembark from an auto rickshaw that got stranded on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on August 20, 2025. — AFP

Several parts of Karachi are still reeling under the effects of urban flooding triggered by Tuesday’s torrential rains that also left at least 10 dead in different rain-related incidents.

Prolonged power outages and waterlogging continues to disrupt life in the metropolis amid forecast of more torrential rains.

Power supply has yet to be restored in several neighbourhoods, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar Blocks 7, 13, and 18, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Defence View, and Malir Alamgir Society—despite more than 16 hours having passed since the downpour subsided.

K-Electric, the city’s sole power utility, said in a statement that its field teams remained actively engaged throughout the spell and that feeders were switched off only where safety precautions demanded

“Restoration efforts continued undeterred despite significant waterlogging and congestion. Areas with high levels of stagnant water, particularly low-lying zones, were particularly affected due to restricted access and safety risks for residents and field teams,” the utility said.

Meanwhile, rainwater has yet to be fully drained from several major roads, including Tower, II Chundrigar Road, the FTC area, the PAF Museum on Sharea Faisal, and Safoora on University Road.

Water has also accumulated in Karachi’s Red Zone, Shaheen Complex, MR Kayani Road near the Arts Council, and Ziauddin Ahmed Road. As a result, one track of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road has remained closed to traffic since yesterday, while the Drigh Road and Nazimabad underpasses also remain shut.

Moreover, the Aiwan-e-Sadr Road near the Governor House is submerged with rainwater up to the police lines. Other affected areas include Kharadar, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, and Jamia Sindh Madrasatul Islam.

'Main roads largely cleared'

Speaking to Geo News, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that while main roads had largely been cleared after the rains, drainage work was still underway in several waterlogged areas.

“Drainage efforts are continuing where rainwater has accumulated,” he said, noting that the city received over 235mm of rainfall—far exceeding its drainage capacity of just 40mm.

Wahab said that 3.024 million cubic feet of debris had so far been removed from storm drains, improving water flow and easing drainage across the city.

He acknowledged shortcomings in the drainage system but stressed the need for long-term solutions. “Basic steps are needed to expand drainage capacity, but this requires land and faces resistance from residents, making the task difficult,” the mayor said.

“Traffic is moving, but slows down where water remains on the sides of roads. Overall, the situation has improved compared to earlier in the day,” he added.

The mayor also confirmed receiving complaints about power outages in multiple neighbourhoods.

Over 550 feeders disrupted

Electricity supply has been disrupted to more than 550 feeders across the city, with some areas experiencing blackouts for up to 16 hours.

A K-Electric spokesperson said that power is currently being supplied through more than 1,550 of the city’s 2,100 feeders. The spokesperson explained that heavy rain had left many roads submerged, disrupting fuel deliveries and hampering access for repair teams.

However, residents told Geo News that several hours had passed since the rain stopped, yet no K-Electric teams had arrived to restore supply in their areas, leaving citizens distressed and helpless.

More torrential rains

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating the country, especially the southern parts. Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls at times very heavy) is expected in several Sindh districts, including Karachi, from August 19-22, with occasional gaps.

It is also expected in Mithi, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, while at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad.

The PMD added that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, including Karachi.