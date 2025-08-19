Schools to remain closed in Karachi tomorrow due to heavy rains

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that all public and private schools in Karachi will remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday) as heavy downpour brought life in metropolis to a standstill.
Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has said that the decision has been taken in view of heavy rainfall forecast in the metropolis.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said the next two days will be critical in terms of rainfall. The department added that more rains are set to lash the city, even after the current spell that caused devastation.
With roads submerged, children have yet to reach home even after several hours, leaving both students and their parents distressed.
Major arteries — Sharea Faisal and University Road — are not cleared for traffic as they remain inundated. The inner roads of the city also remain submerged in water, with levels rising to several feet in some areas.
Heavy rains have triggered urban flooding in Karachi, paralysing the metropolis as major roads went under water, businesses shut down, and electricity was cut off in several areas.
Authorities have advised people to avoid commuting, as many returning from work and school remain stranded with water rising several feet in areas, including Malir — a situation reminiscent of the devastating 2022 rains.
