Anti-terrorism bill gets Senate approval after heated debate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday approved the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, by majority vote, turning down amendments put forward by JUI-F lawmaker Kamran Murtaza amid strong opposition protests.

Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry moved the bill further to amend the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997 [The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House, which has already been approved by the National Assembly.

Murtaza moved certain amendments in the bill, but the House rejected them with a majority of votes. The house passed the bill through clause-by-clause reading.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the current security situation requires a robust response that goes beyond the existing legal framework.

The amendments aim to empower the government, armed forces, and civil armed forces with the necessary authority to detain individuals who pose a significant threat to national security.

This provision would allow for the preventive detention of suspects based on credible information or reasonable suspicion, thereby disrupting terrorist plots before they can be executed.

This will also provide Law Enforcement Agencies with the legal backing to conduct more effective operations against terrorism.

It would facilitate the use of Joint Interrogation Teams (JTIs), composed of members from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies, to conduct comprehensive inquiries and gather actionable intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Upper House of the Parliament also passed two more bills — including the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2025, and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 unanimously.

The Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill was moved by the state’s interior minister, while Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik presented the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the House.

'We don’t want terrorists roaming freely'

Earlier, responding to various points raised by lawmakers in the Senate, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that currently, the country was facing the menace of terrorism, and amendments proposed by PPP’s Syed Naveed Qamar have already been incorporated to make it more effective.

The bill has also already passed judicial scrutiny tests, he said.

He said that a three-year sunset clause has also been added to it.

The amendment is in accordance with the original spirit of the 1973 Constitution, he added.

The minister said that under Clause 2 of the amendment, the detainee would have been presented before a judge within 24 hours.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasised that no leniency should be shown toward terrorism.

“We do not want terrorists roaming freely while innocent people are slaughtered in different provinces, on passenger trains like the Jaffar Express, or in targeted attacks. These acts weaken our federation and create mistrust between the people and the state,” he observed.

Senator Siddiqui urged lawmakers to view anti-terrorism legislation in its proper spirit, as “we have lost nearly 100,000 lives to the menace of terrorism”.

“We must either surrender to militants or legislate to resist them. Such laws can prevent crime and also curb forced disappearances and arbitrary detentions,” he said.

The lawmaker also expressed his concern over political victimisation and the mistreatment of political leaders. Siddiqui recalled his own experience of arrest and imprisonment, saying he deeply empathised with fellow politicians who had been handcuffed or subjected to harsh treatment.

“When I saw Fawad Chaudhry with a cloth over his face, I stood in this House and said this should not happen. Today, when I see Shah Mehmood Qureshi in handcuffs, I feel the same grief,” he said.

He said he cannot support such treatment for anyone, even for those who once caused him pain.

PTI’s Barrister Syed Ali Zafar said that his party was also against the menace of terrorism and wanted to curb it. However, he said some of the bill’s clauses were against the law and the Constitution, so the bill should be referred to the committee.

PTI’s Noorul Haq Qadri suggested that the bill should be referred to the standing committee and Council of Islamic Ideology to take their input.

JUI-F’s Kamran Murtaza said that the bill should be referred to the standing committee for two to three days so it could be thoroughly discussed.