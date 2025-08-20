PM cautions of more rains as floods cripple KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing flood victims in Buner, on August 20, 2025. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while visiting flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, cautioned that more spells of heavy rain were still expected.

Addressing flood victims in Buner, the prime minister expressed sorrow over the devastation caused by heavy rains and flash floods, saying more than 350 people had lost their lives in KP alone, while hundreds were injured.

Nationwide, over 700 people have died so far, with many still missing, he added. He also offered condolences to families who had lost loved ones, noting that incidents in South Waziristan and Mansehra had left “every Pakistani with teary eyes.”

PM Shehbaz said that destroyed bridges and roads were already being repaired by engineers, with instructions issued to restore all affected sites within a week.

He pledged that electricity would be restored everywhere in the same period, “whether bills had been paid or not.” He further announced seven days of free electricity for flood victims. Relief cheques were also distributed during his visit.

The premier stressed that no one would be spared for violations of law, calling the construction of hotels and houses along waterways a “serious mistake” that had worsened the floods’ impact.

“There is no pardon for such encroachments,” he remarked, highlighting that deforestation and unchecked mining also intensified the disaster. He underlined the need for strict policies to prevent future building on natural water channels.

The prime minister recalled the catastrophic 2022 floods that destroyed crops and homes, saying the federal government at the time had disbursed Rs100 billion for rehabilitation. Today too, he said, all resources were being mobilised to accelerate relief and recovery efforts.

PM Shehbaz emphasised unity, saying the federal government would work with KP, GB, and other provinces, and that there should be “no politics in a time of national crisis.” He lauded KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his efforts in relief operations.

Accompanied by federal ministers and Field Marshal Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz attended a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing rescue and relief operations in KP. He said the army, government, and civil society were jointly striving to aid flood victims.

Paying tribute to the Pakistan Army, the premier said the military was “fighting terrorists on one hand and conducting relief operations on the other.”

He praised Field Marshal Munir for directing the armed forces to aid flood-hit populations and commended his officers for their commitment.

“I extend appreciation to Field Marshal Asim Munir and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for standing by the people in this difficult time,” he said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to climate change, pointing out that the country is among the ten worst-affected globally. He warned that further spells of heavy rain were expected, and that only collective action, including the preservation of forests, could help mitigate future disasters.